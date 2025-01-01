Robinson scores 26 as Northern Kentucky takes down Purdue Fort Wayne 69-68 in OT

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Trey Robinson scored 26 points and made a career-high five 3-pointers to help Northern Kentucky defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 69-68 in overtime on Wednesday.

Robinson also had eight rebounds for the Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League). Sam Vinson added 13 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the line while he also had eight rebounds and six assists. Hubertas Pivorius went 4 of 7 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Quinton Morton-Robertson finished with 19 points and two steals for the Mastodons (10-6, 3-2). Jalen Jackson added 17 points and three steals. Maximus Nelson had 15 points.

Nelson tied it at 62-all with 21.6 seconds left in regulation by making a 3-pointer from the corner. Northern Kentucky's final shot before overtime ended with the ball being pinned between the backboard and rim.

Vinson found Keeyan Itejere under the basket for a layup to give Northern Kentucky a 69-68 lead with 11.1 left and Rasheed Bello was short on a 3-pointer at the other end.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.