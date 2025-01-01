Watch Now
Robinson scores 26 as Northern Kentucky takes down Purdue Fort Wayne 69-68 in OT

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Trey Robinson scored 26 points and made a career-high five 3-pointers to help Northern Kentucky defeat Purdue Fort Wayne 69-68 in overtime on Wednesday.

Robinson also had eight rebounds for the Norse (8-7, 3-1 Horizon League). Sam Vinson added 13 points while going 5 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 7 from 3-point range, and 1 for 3 from the line while he also had eight rebounds and six assists. Hubertas Pivorius went 4 of 7 from the field (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to finish with 12 points.

Quinton Morton-Robertson finished with 19 points and two steals for the Mastodons (10-6, 3-2). Jalen Jackson added 17 points and three steals. Maximus Nelson had 15 points.

Nelson tied it at 62-all with 21.6 seconds left in regulation by making a 3-pointer from the corner. Northern Kentucky's final shot before overtime ended with the ball being pinned between the backboard and rim.

Vinson found Keeyan Itejere under the basket for a layup to give Northern Kentucky a 69-68 lead with 11.1 left and Rasheed Bello was short on a 3-pointer at the other end.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
