NKU baseball beats Youngstown State 23-5, wins its first-ever Horizon League tournament

FAIRBORN, Ohio — The Northern Kentucky University baseball team is heading to its first-ever NCAA regional.

The Norse brought home a massive win with a 23-5 victory over Youngstown State on Saturday at Wright State's Nischwitz Stadium in the Horizon League Championship.

The Norse entered the 4th inning down 2-1, but flipped the script and exited the inning up 8-2. By the 7th inning, Youngstown State pitching options were slim, and NKU led 22-2.

The Norse entered the Horizon League tournament sitting as the No. 2 seed.

Prior to Saturday's championship game, NKU defeated No. 1 seed Wright State 10-6 on Friday.

In April, NKU's head coach Dizzy Peyton told us how they've been prioritizing mental skills as well as physical skills among the team.

"We are willing to take time away from taking a ground ball to really hone in on our mental skills," Peyton said.

The team told us it uses the word "mindfulness" when describing their mental approach to the game.

"Breathing, visualization, kind of just taking the time or be present and be where your feet are," said Treyvin Moss, graduate student outfielder.

The Norse now head to the NCAA regionals, which run from May 31 to June 3.