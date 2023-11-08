Watch Now
NKU adding six more Division I sports including swimming, men's volleyball

Posted at 5:43 PM, Nov 08, 2023
HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Northern Kentucky University is adding six new sports teams, the school announced Wednesday.

NKU's Board of Regents voted to add men's and women's swimming, men's and women's triathlon, men's volleyball and women's stunt teams in the next two years.

"The addition of these programs furthers our commitment to providing diverse opportunities for students and enriching the overall collegiate experience at NKU," Athletic Director Christina Roybal said in a release.

The swimming, triathlon and stunt teams will join the Norse varsity sports lineup during the 2024-25 academic year. Men's volleyball will be added the following year.

All of the programs, NKU said, will be using already existing facilities for practice and competition to minimize startup costs. Grants have also been secured for some of the sports. Men's volleyball and women's stunts will be ticketed, adding revenue.

In addition to the new teams, NKU said it has already doubled the size of its track and field teams, as well as expanded its dance, cheerleading and pep band programs.

Board Chair Rich Boehne said the move is just the first "in a multipronged enrollment strategy." NKU expects 250 more student-athletes to come to campus because of the expansion.

"It will improve the lives of even more students and support the university financially as well," Boehne said. "It’s a win-win."

NKU said a nationwide search will immediately begin for coaching staffs.

