After surviving one drunk driving crash, NKY's 'Champ' hospitalized again after second crash

CRESTVIEW HILLS, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky community is rallying behind a man who has spent his life defying the odds after he was critically injured in a crash Tuesday night.

Brad Fritz, known as "Champ," was hospitalized after he was hit by a suspected drunk driver at the intersection of College Park Drive and Turkeyfoot Road in Crestview Hills at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, according to police.

WCPO asked whether Fritz was on the sidewalk or crossing the street at the time he was struck, and a captain for the Lakeside Park/Crestview Hills Police Department said the incident was still under investigation.

Tuesday’s crash marks the second time Fritz has been the victim of a crash involving a suspected impaired driver. When he was 15, Fritz was injured as a passenger in a car crash where a friend who had been drinking was behind the wheel.

"I never back down from a challenge," Fritz said in a 2014 interview with WCPO before he was preparing to participate in a Flying Pig race. "I never let life get the best of me."

Fritz, 41, will now work to overcome a new challenge. Family friends told WCPO that while he is in critical condition, he was stable on Wednesday. He will be having surgery on his arm soon and has been answering questions by holding his fingers up.

Nick Lowry, a local runner who frequently sees Fritz around the community, had a visceral reaction when we shared the details of the crash.

"Just absolutely devastated and gutted for him," Lowry said. "I see him at the gym. I see him at the pool. I see him when I'm out for runs. He's a Northern Kentucky icon. He's a legend. He's a great, great human being."

Fritz is well-known throughout the area, often seen riding and waving to people around Northern Kentucky. He's become a regular presence at the Five Seasons Sports Club, where campers spent Wednesday morning making get-well cards for him.

"He's a member here, but he's also like here every day, so he's just one of the regulars and somebody that you just get to know and love," said Alyssa Wick, business manager and director of youth programs at Five Seasons Sports Club.

Beyond his inspiring presence, Fritz has made it his mission to speak with young people about the dangers of impaired driving.

Carson, a rising 10th grader who often speaks with Fritz, shared what he's learned from their conversations.

"No matter who judges you, always just be happy," Carson said. "People could judge him, but they don't really, because he's so nice. And never judge a book by its cover because he can be really nice."

As Fritz faces another difficult recovery, the community remains hopeful.

"His nickname is The Champ. And if you've met him, you understand why he's called the champ. He is a champ," Lowry said.

