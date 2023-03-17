NCAA Tournament: Xavier Musketeers to take on Kennesaw State Owls today

CINCINNATI — Friday is the big day for the Xavier Musketeers. For the first time in four years, they are back in the Big Dance.

"Anytime you make a tournament, it impacts people positively, especially at a place like Xavier," Head Coach Sean Miller said.

No. 3 Xavier will face off with the No. 14 Kennesaw State Owls at 12:40 p.m. in Greensboro, North Carolina. The game will air on TruTV. The Muskies (25-9) are also in the Midwest region of the bracket.

Players say they know the stakes and they are ready to get to work.

"It feels different, you get the buzz around," said guard Colby Jones. "It's a lot of our guys first times here, so we're all really excited and we're ready to play."

"It's going to be a battle every single game," said power forward Jack Nunge. "Every team is fighting for their season and we're going to have to make the most of every opportunity we get going forward."

Here are a few local Xavier watch parties:

Queen City Exchange

32. W. Court Street

Champions Grille

3670 Werk Road

Dana Gardens

1832 Dana Avenue

Ahead of the NCAA tournament, Xavier fell to Marquette 65-51 Saturday in the Big East championship game. The Owls (26-8) won the ASUN Tournament after beating the Liberty Flames 67-66 on March 5.

