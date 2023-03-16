Top 9 St. Patrick's Day-themed things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — While the Ohio River may not be dyed green like the Chicago River, the Tri-State is gearing up to celebrate St. Patrick's Day all weekend long. Though the city of Cincinnati held its annual St. Patrick's Day parade last weekend, there's still plenty to enjoy around town. Here are the top 9 St. Patrick's Day-themed events going on this weekend:

Official St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl

Hitting the more than dozen bars at The Banks in downtown Cincinnati, the Official St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl returns Saturday. Tickets to the bar crawl will waive any cover charges at bar, get attendees food and drink specials and more at the various locations. More than 1,000 people are expected to participate in the crawl, and tickets for the fun-filled day are going quick.

For those that are interested, you can purchase tickets here. After you purchase your tickets, you'll be notified on where to pick up your wristbands.

WHAT: Official St. Patrick's Day Bar Crawl

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: The Banks, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Luck on the Levee

Newport on the Levee is inviting all lads and lassies to don their green attire and have a "shamrocking" evening at Luck on the Levee. The event will feature Irish dancing, complimentary face painting, live music, Irish-themed cocktails and more — a Leprechaun on stilts will even be making its way around the Levee.

For a full rundown of the event's schedule, click here.

WHAT: Luck on the Levee

WHEN: Friday, 3-7 p.m.

WHERE: Newport on the Levee, Newport, KY 41071

St. Patrick's Day O'DORA Dash

Those celebrating St. Patrick's Day in Hamilton can enjoy the a very short race, which is hosted by The Casual Pint. The race is 0.1 miles long and those participating can run with a pint of beer in hand. Before the quick beer dash, there's also a very, very short St. Patrick's Day parade. Prizes are given out to winners of the dash, and more St. Patrick's Day shenanigans are to commence afterward.

If you're interested in testing your racing skills, you can register here.

WHAT: St. Patrick's Day O'DORA Dash

WHEN: Friday, 10 a.m.

WHERE: The Casual Pint, 130 Riverfront Plaza, Hamilton, OH 45011

Grab a pint at one of the Tri-State's Irish pubs

While this isn't technically a singular event, the Tri-State offers plenty of traditional Irish pubs where you can enjoy St. Patrick's Day. Whether you head to Molly Malone's in Covington, Crowley's in Mount Adams, Hap's in Oakley (make sure you bring cash!) or many more, you're sure to experience an authentic St. Patrick's Day.

WHAT: Grab a pint at an Irish pub

WHEN: All weekend long!

WHERE: Various locations

St. Patrick's Day Drag Brunch

Attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite St. Paddy's day gear as drag queens lip sync, dance, perform and more at Taft's Brewporium's Drag Brunch. Scarlett Moon will be hosting the brunch, and tickets include your meal plus one free beer. Seating is first come, first served, and tickets are going fast!

If you're interested, click here to purchase tickets.

WHAT: St. Patrick's Day Drag Brunch

WHEN: Sunday, Noon to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Taft's Brewporium, 4831 Spring Grove Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45232

ShamRock 'N Roll St. Patrick's Day on the Ave

Featuring live music and Irish dancing, ShamRock 'N Roll will be hitting Bellevue on Friday. With businesses lining Bellevue's Fairfield Avenue, attendees will be able to enjoy the music while stopping in and shopping, eating and drinking. Lots of businesses will be open late for the celebrations as well!

WHAT: ShamRock 'N Roll St. Patrick's Day on the Ave

WHEN: Friday, 5:30-8 p.m.

WHERE: Bellevue in Vue, Fairfield Ave., Bellevue, KY 41073

Make & Take: St. Patrick's Day Green Beer Painting

Supporting the Art Central Foundation in Middletown, Make & Take will see attendees painting their own "End of the Rainbow" painting. All of the materials to make your painting are included in the cost of the ticket. Those attending the craft-filled evening are also encouraged to bring beer, or any other beverage, that event organizers will help dye green to really get into the Irish spirit.

For those interested in attending, you can purchase tickets here. They cost $30 per person.

WHAT: Make & Take: St. Patrick's Day Green Beer Painting

WHEN: Friday, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Art Central Foundation, 4 N Main St., Middletown, OH 45042

Kegs 'n Eggs at Oakley Kitchen Food Hall

Serving up breakfast and, of course, beer, Oakley Kitchen Food Hall is hosting Kegs 'n Eggs for St. Patrick's Day. Other than the early morning festivities, the food hall will also have live music from Billy Carri and Hi-Fi Honey later in the day. There will also be Name That Tune Trivia at 6:30 p.m.

For those interested in Kegs 'n Eggs, click here to buy your tickets.

WHAT: Kegs 'n Eggs at Oakley Kitchen Food Hall

WHEN: Friday, 10 a.m. to noon

WHERE: Oakley Kitchen Food Hall, 3715 Madison Road, Cincinnati, OH 45209

St. Patrick's Day at Braxton Cincinnati

Braxton Brewing is going green for St. Patrick's Day. The brewery's Pendleton location will be hosting a party featuring St. Patrick's Day-themed Garage Beer, an Irish breakfast shot special, as well as $1 wings from Pendalo Wingery.

The brewery is located near multiple other bars in Pendleton and Over-the-Rhine that will be hosting their own St. Paddy's Day celebrations too.

WHAT: St. Patrick's Day at Braxton Cincinnati

WHEN: Friday, 9 a.m.

WHERE: Braxton Cincinnati, 331 E 13th St., Cincinnati, OH 45202