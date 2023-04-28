Miami women's basketball coach resigned following investigation, university says

OXFORD, Ohio — Miami women's basketball coach DeUnna Hendrix resigned Wednesday following an investigation into alleged misconduct, a university spokesperson said.

The Athletic first reported Friday that the school became aware of "intimate text communications" between Hendrix and a player. The school said Hendrix was immediately suspended amid an investigation.

A university spokesperson said Miami's Title IX coordinator determined the conduct did not violate Title IX or the school's sexual misconduct protocol. Still, human resources and senior athletics administrators determined it violated university policy and breach of contract.

"Had she not resigned, the university would have pursued the termination process," the spokesperson said.

Miami said what was found during the investigation is confidential and protected student information. While The Athletic report does not name the student, it says Hendrix and the player exchanged multiple intimate messages, including the player professing their love for Hendrix.

Hendrix had been in Oxford since 2019, finishing the 2022-23 season with a 12-19 overall record (7-11 in the MAC). When the school announced her resignation, Hendrix said, "I can't express the amount of gratitude I have for this prestigious institution and its leadership. ... I look forward to the next phase of my career and continue rooting for the RedHawks."

Miami said it has begun its search for its next head coach.

