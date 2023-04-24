Miami University students protest controversial higher education bill

OXFORD, Ohio — Some students protested Monday at Miami University, speaking out against Senate Bill 83, a controversial bill to overhaul higher education in Ohio.

For those in favor of the bill, it's about free speech and preventing bias in college classrooms. Those against the bill think it'll negatively impact Ohio universities.

Ashley Reynolds is a first-year social justice major at Miami.

"Pretty much everything we talk about is what they consider to be a divisive concept," she said.

Reynolds said if this bill becomes law, she'll transfer to a different university out of state. Divisive or controversial topics are one thing SB 83 addresses, changing how universities can approach these topics.

Jay Warren/WCPO

According to the bill, controversial issues include:



climate change

electoral politics

foreign policy

diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs

immigration policy

marriage

abortion

"Making sure that we are seeing not only free speech active and alive and well on our campuses but also to make sure that we are allowing for diversity of thought," state Sen. Jerry Cirino (R-Kirtland) said.

The bill also bans:



"bias" in classrooms

programs with Chinese schools

mandatory diversity training

labor strikes

boycotts or disinvestments

Reynolds thinks some of these things will have a negative impact on the University as a whole, but especially on her major, where students regularly discuss topics like systemic racism.

"All my classes are talking about how these problems exist and how to help solve these problems," she said.

Miami University professor and Director of the Howell Center for Writing Excellence, Elizabeth Wardle said she thinks these changes could make keeping many programs, like speech pathology, accredited.

"Almost all of those national professional organizations currently require training in things like diversity, working with others who are different from you," she said.

The bill also requires:



an American history course

public syllabuses and teacher information online

tenure evaluations based on if the educator showed bias or taught with bias — students will also evaluate

rewrite of mission statements to include that educators teach so students can reach their "own conclusions"

Wardle said requiring syllabi and other class materials online could lead to more administrative costs because the University could have to buy a new program to upload the materials and link them to the school's website.

Jay Warren/WCPO

Cirino said he's working on an amendment to clear up some confusion with the bill. He said his amendment will include clarification about what bias is and how controversial topics can be taught and discussed. He said the bill doesn't ban certain topics from being taught.

"I just again want to make sure that those discussions of those controversial issues are given proper balance," Cirino said.

He said his amendment would also clear up confusion about DEI and concerns about universities or programs losing accreditation. He said the bill will not do anything that would jeopardize accreditation.