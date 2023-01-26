Friends mourn Miami University student found dead alongside family in apparent murder-suicide

OXFORD, Ohio — Friends and classmates are mourning a Miami University sophomore who was found dead alongside his mother and father just days before classes resumed.

Anish Rajaram, 19, was found dead in his Dublin, Ohio home on Jan. 18. Investigators said he, his mom and his dad had been dead for days after an apparent murder-suicide. Police are still working to determine who pulled the trigger.

"My heart dropped and I had like, a pit in my stomach. It was terrible," said Adbul Avdiu, Rajaram's friend.

Rajaram enrolled at Miami University in 2021. The accounting major in the Farmer School of Business was an active member of the business organization Pi Sigma Epsilon and Kappa Sigma Fraternity.

"He was a perfect friend, perfect brother," said his fraternity brother, Patrick Miller. "Super warm and compassionate guy — he didn't have a bad bone in his body."

Just a sophomore, Rajaram had not been a member for long, but his fraternity brother said that didn't stop him from leaving a lasting impact.

"He was really that guy where if we all tried to be on his same wavelength and try and express the same energy as he did, then the world would be a much better place," said Emmett Jones.

His friends said though he may be gone, Rajaram's unwavering spirit will last forever.

"If we're able to remember him and do things in light of him I think that's how we'll be able to move forward from this," Jones said.

The university is encouraging any students impacted by Rajaram's death to take advantage of counseling resources on campus.