52-year-old man dies in motorcycle crash in Florence, Kentucky

The Florence Police Department is investigating an overnight single-vehicle crash that left a 52-year-old man dead.

It happened around 1:37 a.m. Monday, on Burlington Pike near Cavalier Boulevard in Florence.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed that the rider, later identified as Troy Cherry, of Union, Kentucky, lost control of the motorcycle, went off the road and hit a utility pole.

Florence EMS transported the man to the University of Cincinnati Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but Florence police said that "alcohol may be a contributing factor."