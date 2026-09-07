OSHP: 2 people, including teen, seriously injured in Adams County crash

MEIGS TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people, including a teen, were seriously injured early Monday in a crash in Adams County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

OSHP said that troopers were called to State Route 32 near Lawshe Road in Meigs Township around 3:30 a.m. for a crash involving two vehicles.

Troopers found that a juvenile male was driving a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer westbound on State Route 32 when he drove off the right side of the roadway, overcorrected the SUV and crossed the grass median on the state route. The Trailblazer overturned multiple times before it came to a stop in the eastbound lanes of State Route 32, OSHP said.

After the Trailblazer came to a rest, a 33-year-old man from Lynx, Ohio, who was driving a garbage truck, was traveling eastbound on State Route 32 when he struck the disabled Trailblazer in the roadway.

PSHP said after the crash between the two vehicles, the Trailblazer rotated and came to a rest in the roadway, while the garbage truck crossed the grass median, traveled through the westbound lanes and then struck a guardrail before it stopped.

The teen driving the Trailblazer was flown via AirCare to UC Medical Center. The 33-year-old man in the garbage truck was transported to Adams County Hospital with serious injuries, OSHP said.

OSHP was assisted by the Adams County Sheriff's Office, Peebles Fire and EMS, Zach's Towing and Barnett's Towing.

The crash remains under investigation.