Tim McGraw to headline pregame concert for Reds-Braves matchup at Bristol Motor Speedway

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are set to play in Tennessee's Bristol Motor Speedway this summer — and a country music legend is taking stage ahead of the game.

Tim McGraw is headlining the pregame concert for the 2025 MLB Speedway Classic between the Reds and Atlanta Braves, Major League Baseball announced Tuesday. The two teams are set to face off Saturday, Aug. 2 in the iconic NASCAR track. The game will count as a home game for the Reds and will be the last of its 3-game series with the Braves beginning on July 31.

MLB

The "I Like It, I Love It" singer will perform a "one-of-a-kind pregame concert" on a stage next to the baseball diamond built within the NASCAR speedway. Over his decades-long career, McGraw has released more than 15 albums, amassed several No. 1 songs, multiple awards and more. The country singer most recently released his "Standing Room Only" album in 2023.

MLB has not announced whether other singers or bands will perform alongside McGraw, who will have his concert approximately one hour before first pitch.

Tickets for the MLB Speedway Classic are on sale now, and you can click here to purchase. Those who buy tickets to the game will get to enjoy McGraw's performance, and they'll also have the opportunity to purchase a camping spot on Bristol Motor Speedway property.

Other than its two annual NASCAR races, Bristol has also hosted other sporting events. That includes a college football game between Tennessee and Virginia Tech that drew over 150,000 fans in 2016.