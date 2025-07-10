Reds Hall of Famer Dave Parker will be laid to rest Thursday

CINCINNATI — Funeral services will be held Thursday for Cincinnati Reds Hall of Famer Dave Parker, who spent four seasons with the Reds.

He was known for his powerful hitting and intimidating presence on the field and leaves behind a legacy worth remembering.

"Power, dominating and a great person," said Rick Walls, executive director of the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum.

Parker was a Cincinnati native who grew up on the west side and honed his skills at Courter Technical High School. Parker, a 2012 inductee of the Cincinnati Public Schools Athletics Hall of Fame, lived on Borden Street during his childhood. In 2023, Parker had a street named after him in South Cumminsville.

He went on to play for the Pittsburgh Pirates before eventually making his way back home to play four seasons with the Reds.

"He was powerful, he had an arm, he could hit the ball out of the ballpark but he was a great team player and he played every game so hard," Walls said.

Walls describes Parker as a man with a determined mindset, someone who was never afraid to get back up.

"Dave is the kind of guy that could say a lot without saying too many words," Walls said.

Walls said he also did a lot for his community, like holding baseball camps to teach the next generation of baseball players.

"I can be successful if I try hard, if I persevere — that's what Dave did, he fought through challenges," Walls said.

His No. 39 jersey and plaque are showcased inside the Reds Hall of Fame Museum to pay tribute to his hard work and dedication.

Thursday, family and friends will gather to say their last goodbyes at Corinthian Baptist Church where visitation will be from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. followed by the funeral at 6 p.m.

Parker passed away on June 28 at the age of 74.

In a press release, the Reds said Parker died "due to complications from a long illness."

Parker was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2012. His death was announced inside Great American Ball Park and during the broadcast of the Reds game against the San Diego Padres.

The baseball great, known as "the Cobra," is set to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame on July 27. Parker, a 1970 Courter Tech High School graduate, was one of eight finalists considered on the ballot.

"He survived to the point where just last year in late 2024 he was finally elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame," Walls said.

While Parker won't be here to see it, his wife Kellye Crockett, who Walls describes as a pillar of strength to Parker, will be there for the induction.

"His wife Kellye was just the strength behind him for so many years, Kellye was the one I would talk to when we needed Dave to do something, she's been the one taking care of him," Walls said.

Walls said Parker may be gone but his legacy will never be forgotten.

"He will continue to impact people even when he is gone," he said.