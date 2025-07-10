All-Stars Abbott, De La Cruz help Reds beat Marlins 7-2, halt Miami's 11-game road winning streak

CINCINNATI (AP) — Andrew Abbott pitched seven innings of shutout ball a day after being named an All-Star, Elly De La Cruz hit a pair of RBI doubles and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Marlins 7-2 on Wednesday night, snapping Miami's franchise-record 11-game road winning streak.

Abbott (8-1) was named to the NL All-Star team on Tuesday, replacing Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Against Miami, Abbott allowed one run on six hits and two walks while striking out five. The 26-year-old left-hander lost his shutout bid and left the game when Heriberto Hernández hit a two-out RBI single in the eighth. The Reds ended a four-game skid.

The Reds scored three runs in the first and fourth innings with De La Cruz hitting RBI doubles in each. Noelvi Marte hit a two-run homer, his fourth of the season, in the fourth. Will Benson added his eighth homer in the eighth.

Reds manager Terry Francona moved within three wins of his 2,000th career victory as a manager.

Miami's Sandy Alcantara (4-9) gave up nine hits and six runs over five innings. Connor Norby hit his sixth homer of the year off Emilio Pagán in the ninth.

Key moment

De La Cruz sparked a three-run first inning with an RBI double to get the Reds on the board. Austin Hays and Tyler Stephenson added RBI hits, and the Reds never looked back.

Key stat

Abbott has given up more than one earned run in just three of his 16 starts this season.

Up next

Miami's Cal Quantrill (3-7, 5.40) pitches against Cincinnati's Nick Lodolo (5-6, 3.58) on Thursday.