Cincinnati Reds reportedly to play Braves at Bristol Motor Speedway next season

Associated Press
Bristol Motor Speedway
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds may be off to the races next season.

The team might only play 161 games in real baseball stadiums next season.

The Athletic reported Tuesday the Reds will face the Atlanta Braves in a game at the iconic Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee, a move that will be announced later this week according to the site.

The date for the game was not specified, but the Reds are scheduled to play in Atlanta on May 5-8, a series that begins on a Monday and ends on a Thursday.

Bristol is best known for being home to two NASCAR races per year, but it has hosted other sporting events as well.

That includes a college football game between Tennessee and Virginia Tech that drew over 150,000 fans in 2016.

This story originally appeared on journal-news.com.

