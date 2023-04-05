The Cincinnati Reds won't play the Cubs today as storms round home

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds were set to play the Chicago Cubs Wednesday at Great American Ball Park — until storms necessitated the game be postponed.

The team initially announced the start of the game would be delayed as rain swept through the area early Wednesday afternoon. Then, just after 2 p.m., the team announced on Twitter the game would be postponed altogether.

It will be rescheduled as a split doublehitter for Friday, September 1. The first game will happen at 1:10 p.m., followed by a second showdown between the teams at the previously scheduled time of 6:40 p.m.

Fans who were hoping to take themselves out to the ballgame today won't have to exchange their tickets if they plan to make the first game on Sept. 1. According to the Cincinnati Reds, fans who bought tickets for Wednesday's game can use that same ticket for admittance for the rescheduled date.

For fans who won't be able to make their way to GABP on September 1, tickets can be exchanged for a remaining Sunday through Thursday regular season home game, provided tickets are still available. Exchanges can be made at the Great American Ball Park ticket windows, or by calling 513.381.REDS.

The Cincinnati Reds have currently scored three wins since the season kicked off on March 30, but they've also seen two losses — including their fall to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Opening Day.