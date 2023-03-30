Reds fall 5-4 to Pirates on Opening Day

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are starting off the 2023 season with a loss.

Reds second baseman Jonathan India started the game off strong, hitting a single to center field. He later scored Cincinnati's first run on a Tyler Stephenson ground out.

Opening Day starter Hunter Greene had eight strikeouts but left the game in the fourth inning after throwing 83 pitches. The 23-year-old gave up five hits while on the mound, exiting the game tied 1-1 with two on base.

Fernando Cruz, who replaced Greene, struggled to find the strike zone. The Pirates scored two runs on bases-loaded walks. A wild pitch gave Pittsburgh a 4-1 lead.

Cincinnati didn't give up. Spencer Steer homered to left center in the bottom of the fourth to make it 4-2. India started off the fifth inning with a walk. A Jason Vosler triple brought India and Jake Fraley home, tying the game.

Pirates second baseman Ji-hwan Bae scored what would be the winning run in the top of the eighth inning on a Oneil Cruz sacrifice fly.

India tried to kickstart a comeback in the bottom of the ninth, hitting a double to left field. It wouldn't be enough.

The Reds start the season 0-1. They'll play the Pirates again Saturday at 4:10 p.m.

