Report: Joey Votto in talks to join NBC Sports baseball coverage team

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Reds legend Joey Votto may be the newest addition to the NBC Sports Major League Baseball broadcast team, according to a report from Front Office Sports.

The report said the network is finalizing deals to make Votto part of the team, along with Clayton Kershaw and Anthony Rizzo.

42-year-old Votto played 17 seasons with the Reds as a first baseman before the Reds decided not to extend his contract.

Votto parted ways with the Reds in November 2023. While he agreed to a non-roster invite from his hometown Toronto Blue Jays, he never played for the team.

Votto went on to officially retire in 2024. His career ended with a .294 batting average, 356 homers and 1,144 RBIs in more than 2,000 games. He was a six-time All-Star and was named the National League MVP in 2010.

The former Reds star's potential involvement with NBC Sports comes after the network secured a three-year, $600 million contract to bring back MLB coverage.

NBC is also taking over Sunday Night Baseball from ESPN and will have exclusive rights to the wild-card playoff round.