Cincinnati Reds part ways with longtime first baseman Joey Votto

CINCINNATI — After 17 seasons, Joey Votto is no longer a Cincinnati Red.

The Reds have decided not to extend Votto's contract for another season.

The Reds announced the decision to decline the 2024 club option on social media. At the end of the 2023 season, Votto finished his $251.5 million, 12-year contract.

"For 17 seasons, Joey has been the heart of Reds baseball as a Most Valuable Player, All-Star and respected clubhouse leader," the Reds wrote. "His contributions to our team and his extraordinary generosity toward those in need, throughout our region and beyond, cannot be measured."

Nick Krall, the president of baseball operations for the Reds, went on to call the first baseman "one of the greatest baseball players of this or any generation."

The #Reds today declined the 2024 club option on the contract of 1B Joey Votto. pic.twitter.com/ACika5Oum7 — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) November 4, 2023

In an interview, Krall double-downed that the financial state of the Reds was not a factor in deciding on Votto's $20 million club option.

"We don't have a spot for (Joey Votto) right now."



Did the financial aspect play a role in letting go of Votto?



Nick Krall: "No, it did not."#Reds @WCPO pic.twitter.com/hD3XhOcNi1 — Caleb Noe (@CalebNoeTV) November 4, 2023

Krall said there's simply no place on the Reds' current roster to fit Votto, but he's not closing the door on potentially bring him back with a different contract.

"Not closing the door. Just think with the players on our roster right no, there's no playing time... ," Krall said. "Something could happen, but as of right now, it's not there."

In Votto's last game of the 2023 season, he was ejected in the first inning.

During Votto's last home game at Great American Ball Park, he received a standing ovation and applause from the crowd before his first at-bat.

After the season ended, Votto did say on the Dan Patrick show that he would like to play one more year for the Reds. He said if he didn't get that opportunity, he'd explore free agency.

Votto has yet to release a statement after the Reds' decision.