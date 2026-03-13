Reds reliever Caleb Ferguson dealing with mild oblique strain

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Cincinnati Reds reliever Caleb Ferguson is dealing with an oblique strain and isn't expected to be available for the start of the season.

Reds manager Terry Francona told reporters that Ferguson has a mild right oblique strain.

The Reds signed Ferguson to a one-year, $4.5 million contract in December.

Ferguson, 29, made a career-high 70 appearances last season with the Pittsburgh Pirates and Seattle Mariners. He went a combined 5-4 with a 3.58 ERA with 51 strikeouts over 65 1/3 innings.

He made three postseason appearances with Seattle and allowed five runs over 2 2/3 innings.

Ferguson owns a combined 24-17 record with a 3.66 ERA and six saves in a career that has included stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers (2018-23), New York Yankees (2024), Houston Astros (2024), Pirates and Mariners.

The news regarding Ferguson comes as the Reds are already preparing to open the season without right-hander Hunter Greene, who has an elbow injury that could cause him to miss up to four months. Greene went 7-4 with a 2.76 ERA in 19 starts last season after earning an All-Star Game appearance and finishing eighth in the Cy Young Award balloting in 2024.