Reds-Pirates postponed due to rain, rescheduled for July 7

CINCINNATI — The Reds-Pirates game Friday has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The Cincinnati Reds announced on Twitter the game will be rescheduled as a split doubleheader July 7. Game 1 of the doubleheader July 7 will be the makeup game, starting at 2:10 p.m. Game 2 will be the regularly scheduled game, now at 7:10 p.m.

Friday's postponement comes after nine-straight losses. Currently fifth in the NL Central, the Reds have the worst record in baseball at 3-22. The closest record belongs to the Detroit Tigers, who are 8-16.

Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer was asked in the locker room about the team's lack of consistency due to injury.

"I think Forrest Gump said it best, **** happens," Farmer said. "I think we have to just roll with that, roll with the lineup we have. We have good players, yeah we're missing a bunch of guys, but **** happens and so we just gotta keep working for it."

A doubleheader with the Pirates is scheduled for Saturday. Game 1 will start at 12:35 p.m. while Game 2 is scheduled for 6:40 p.m. Saturday will be cloudy and cool, but rain should not be a major issue in the Tri-State.

