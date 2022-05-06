TIMELINE: When storms are most likely today

Rounds of rain will be moving through the Ohio Valley today with a low end threat for severe weather.

Scattered showers will be on the radar during the morning drive. This could slow down morning travel and impact the kids as they walk out to the bus this morning. The sky will be overcast elsewhere with temperatures near the 60s degree mark.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday midday rain chance



Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be on the move for the rest of the morning, lifting slowly to the northeast. Temperatures will warm as the front passes to the upper 60s.

Additional spotty showers and storms will redevelop over the Tri-State this evening as well but the rain will not have much motion. Low pressure will be sitting right over our area, making it hard for rain to advance. So watch out for persistent downpours. That's from 6 to 10 p.m.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday evening storms



When it comes to severe weather today, it's a marginal risk (lowest end threat). This leaves us with the chance for a damaging wind gust, large hail or a brief/weak tornado. This severe threat is surrounding the afternoon storms.

Jennifer Ketchmark Friday Severe Weather Threat



Spotty, light rain is likely to continue overnight as temperatures cool to 53. But rain will exit early Saturday morning.

Saturday's forecast is will be cloudy and cool, but you don't need to worry about rain. This is great news locally for all our outdoor events and plans. But it's also good news in Louisville for the Kentucky Derby. The Louisville forecast is similar to ours: cloudy, cool and dry.

Mother's Day will turn mostly sunny and milder. Temperatures build back to the 70 degree mark for a gorgeous day!

MORNING RUSH

Isolated showers

Overcast & mild

Low: 60

FRIDAY

Cloudy sky

Rounds of showers and storms

High: 69

FRIDAY NIGHT

Spotty light rain continues

Overcast

Low: 53

SATURDAY

Rain exits early in the morning

Cloudy and cool

High: 63

SATURDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Dry

Low: 49

SUNDAY - MOTHER'S DAY

Partly cloudy

To mostly sunny

High: 70

