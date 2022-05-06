TIMELINE: When storms are most likely today

Rounds of rain will be moving through the Ohio Valley today with a low end threat for severe weather.
Scattered showers will be on the radar during the morning drive. This could slow down morning travel and impact the kids as they walk out to the bus this morning. The sky will be overcast elsewhere with temperatures near the 60s degree mark.
Widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be on the move for the rest of the morning, lifting slowly to the northeast. Temperatures will warm as the front passes to the upper 60s.
Additional spotty showers and storms will redevelop over the Tri-State this evening as well but the rain will not have much motion. Low pressure will be sitting right over our area, making it hard for rain to advance. So watch out for persistent downpours. That's from 6 to 10 p.m.
When it comes to severe weather today, it's a marginal risk (lowest end threat). This leaves us with the chance for a damaging wind gust, large hail or a brief/weak tornado. This severe threat is surrounding the afternoon storms.
Spotty, light rain is likely to continue overnight as temperatures cool to 53. But rain will exit early Saturday morning.
Saturday's forecast is will be cloudy and cool, but you don't need to worry about rain. This is great news locally for all our outdoor events and plans. But it's also good news in Louisville for the Kentucky Derby. The Louisville forecast is similar to ours: cloudy, cool and dry.
Mother's Day will turn mostly sunny and milder. Temperatures build back to the 70 degree mark for a gorgeous day!
MORNING RUSH
Isolated showers
Overcast & mild
Low: 60
FRIDAY
Cloudy sky
Rounds of showers and storms
High: 69
FRIDAY NIGHT
Spotty light rain continues
Overcast
Low: 53
SATURDAY
Rain exits early in the morning
Cloudy and cool
High: 63
SATURDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Dry
Low: 49
SUNDAY - MOTHER'S DAY
Partly cloudy
To mostly sunny
High: 70
9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream
==========
- Interactive Radar: Track weather to your doorstep
- Sign up for severe weather email alerts
- Check latest school closings and delays
- WCPO traffic updates
- Metro bus detours and updates (or call the hotline at 513-632-7538)
- Latest power outages from Duke Energy
- Flight cancellations and delays from CVG, other U.S. airports