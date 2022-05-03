Cincinnati Reds place Joey Votto on injured list

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds announced Tuesday first baseman Joey Votto was placed on the injured list.

Listed as having no injury, Votto is one of several Reds placed on the IL since the season started. Former Rookie of the Year Jonathan India is currently in his second stint on the IL due to a right hamstring strain. Catcher Tyler Stephenson is returning to the lineup Tuesday after he was placed on the 7-day concussion list following a home plate collision with the Padres' Luke Voit.

Pitchers Nick Lodolo and Justin Wilson remain on the IL, as does outfielder Jake Fraley. Mike Moustakas and Tyler Naquin have spent time on the list as well.

The Reds also announced catcher Mark Kolozsvary was optioned to Triple-A, while Alejo Lopez was recalled.

Cincinnati is 3-19 — the worst record in baseball — heading into its three-game series with Milwaukee. The 38-year-old Votto has struggled this season, hitting .122 with only nine hits and three runs batted in. He has no home runs and his wins above replacement sit at -0.9.

Votto responded Monday to a FanGraphs story questioning whether this season shows his career is coming to an end by tweeting, "Five months to go. Enjoy the show."

The Reds play the Brewers at 7:40 p.m.

