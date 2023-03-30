MLB commissioner on Pete Rose: 'If you bet on baseball, you should be banned from baseball for life'

NEW YORK — It's baseball season, which means the return of a now age-old debate: should Pete Rose get a spot in Cooperstown?

The Hit King was banned from baseball in 1989 after an investigation found Rose bet on games — including Reds game — as Cincinnati's manager. While he voluntarily accepted the permanent ban, Rose has made several pleas to Commissioner Rob Manfred, asking for a chance to be considered for the Hall of Fame.

Manfred rejected Rose's request in 2015, saying Rose did not take responsibility for his actions and did not "(understand) the damage he has caused." In his most recent letter to Manfred in November 2022, Rose said he has apologized "many times" for gambling while the Reds manager and said he thinks about how he "brought shame to the sport we all love" every day.

Still, the rules state that a player permanently banned from baseball is not eligible for the Hall of Fame.

When asked about the possibility of reinstating Rose during an interview on the New York Post's "The Show" podcast, Manfred said he still believes Rose's actions should result in a permanent ban.

"I 100% agree if you bet on baseball, you should be banned from baseball for life," Manfred said. "That's what it says and I take it quite literally."

Manfred, though, did say the Hall of Fame — "a museum" — doesn't necessarily have to have the same rules Major League Baseball does.

"The real question is not whether I should take him off the permanently ineligible list, because I think that's where he belongs," Manfred said. "The real question is should the Hall of Fame eligibility rule be the same test as whether you're permanently ineligible from participating in the game ... I will advocate for that position as a member of the Hall of Fame board, but that's a Hall of Fame board issue."

In addition to Manfred, the Hall of Fame's Board of Directors includes Hall of Famers Ken Griffey Jr., Cal Ripken Jr., Tom Glavine, Craig Biggio, Ozzie Smith and Brooks Robinson as well as former chairmen and executives of different franchises. Changing the eligibility rule would be no easy feat.