Marty Brennaman wishes son Thom's employers had been more 'forgiving'

CINCINNATI — Marty Brennaman wishes "(his) son's employers had been as forgiving" as ESPN has been this week with one of its broadcasters, the former veteran Reds play-by-play announcer tweeted this week.

Great apologies, young man. I only wish my son's employers had been as forgiving as yours. Your words and sincerity were heartfelt. Keep up your good work. — Marty Brennaman (@brennaman_marty) July 13, 2021

Stephen Smith got in hot water earlier this week after remarks made Monday about Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani, suggesting the Japanese all-star's need for an English translator might impede his ability to enhance the league's market in the U.S. Smith since has issued multiple apologies for the comments.

Thom Brennaman, who called Reds games for Fox Sports Ohio — now branded Bally Sports Ohio — found himself under similar scrutiny last summer after being caught unawares on a live microphone using a homophobic slur. He was immediately suspended before he resigned about a month later and issued an apology.

In the months since his resignation, Thom Brennaman has been public with his efforts to reconcile his remarks through volunteer work and engaging Greater Cincinnati communities, including hosting the Children's Home of Northern Kentucky annual charity ball last November, in an effort to "learn and grow."

In December, the Roberto Clemente League in Puerto Rico announced Thom Brennaman would become its new play-by-play announcer.