Landen Roupp and Giants allow 1 hit in 3-0 victory over Reds

CINCINNATI — Landen Roupp allowed one hit in six innings and Matt Chapman had an RBI double to spark a three-run rally in the seventh and help the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 on Thursday.

Roupp (3-1) didn’t allow a hit until No. 9 batter P.J. Higgins led off the sixth with a single. That ended up being the Reds only hit of the day.

Roupp hit TJ Friedl with a pitch, but Matt McLain struck out and Elly De La Cruz grounded into a double play to end the threat. Roupp walked two, struck out six and left after 87 pitches.

Ryan Walker pitched the seventh and Keaton Winn struck out two in the eighth. Erik Miller struck out the side in the ninth for his first career save.

The Giants rallied when Luis Arraez reached on an error by De La Cruz at short leading off the seventh against reliever Brock Burke (1-1). Arraez scored from first on Chapman's two-out double off the wall in left-center field. Jung Hoo Lee followed with an RBI single. Connor Phillips entered and walked Heliot Ramos before Casey Schmitt singled in a third unearned run.

Reds rookie Chase Burns allowed two hits and a walk, but still faced the minimum through six scoreless innings. He struck out four and left after throwing 87 pitches.

Phillips was ejected in the eighth for intentionally hitting Willy Adames with a pitch after Roupp plunked Spencer Steer in the second.

In the ninth, benches cleared after Giants reliever Erik Miller struck out Sal Stewart to end the game.

The win snapped a four-game skid and helped the Giants avoid a three-game sweep.

Up next

Giants RHP Logan Webb (1-2, 5.25) starts Friday's opener of a three-game series in Washington opposite Nationals RHP Zack Littell (0-1, 4.20).

Reds LHP Brandon Williamson (1-1, 5.28) starts Friday's opener of a three-game series in Minnesota opposite Twins RHP Joe Ryan (2-1, 3.80).