How much will you pay to see the Reds play? We break it down

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds open the season on the road for the first time since 1990 this Thursday and it is against World Series Champion Atlanta Braves, but when the Reds return home one week from Tuesday, fans will fork out some hard-earned cash to see the team take on the Cleveland Guardians.

Prices are up since 2019 — the last time people were in Great American Ballpark for a full season, but there is a sliver lining for Reds fans. The gambling website "Time-2-Play" compared the average cost of catching a game pre-pandemic compared to now. They looked at all 30 MLB teams and ranked them based on the cost of a general ticket and a ticket, two beers, a hot dog and parking.

How did the Reds do? The team came in 23rd overall.

The price for a general ticket increase from $21.14 in 2019 to $24.30 in 2021. The deluxe package, including beer, food, and parking, increase from $49.64 to $55.05.

What is the most expensive game day experience? The Chicago Clubs at $110. The cheapest? The Arizona Diamondbacks at $46.

The ballpark with the cheapest beer is, not surprisingly, Coors Field in Denver at just $3! The highest parking prices? Oakland wins at $30 per car!