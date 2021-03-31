Get ready for Reds Opening Day with these extras

CINCINNATI — WCPO 9's sports team is getting ready for Reds Opening Day with some bonus coverage tonight.

"How We Lookin''?: Countdown to Opening Day" will air at 7:40-8 p.m. today on WCPO 9.

It will follow the end of our broadcast of “How We Lookin’? The Immortal Words of Marty Brennaman," a documentary about the life and career of the Cincinnati Reds' legendary broadcaster.

RELATED: 'How We Lookin’?' Marty Brennaman documentary makes TV debut on WCPO 9 this month

"How We Lookin''?: Countdown to Opening Day" will feature interviews about the documentary, as well as stories on the upcoming Cincinnati Reds season.

Related Reds Opening Day news: