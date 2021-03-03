'How We Lookin’?' Marty Brennaman documentary makes TV debut on WCPO 9 this month

CINCINNATI — “How We Lookin’? The Immortal Words of Marty Brennaman," the documentary about the life and legendary career of Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman, will make its television debut on WCPO 9 this month.

The film will be shown in three one-hour parts on March 29, 30 and 31 at 7 p.m. in advance of Reds Opening Day 2021.

Brennaman, the Hall of Fame broadcaster who spent 46 years calling Reds games, has covered many standout moments in sports, including three World Series, Pete Rose’s hit No. 4,192 and Ken Griffey Jr.’s 500th and 600th home runs.

“If someone had said to me, ‘Do you think anyone would do a documentary about your career?’ that was the furthest thing from my mind,” Brennaman told WCPO 9. “But at the same time ... I knew (director Terry Lukemire) did quality work and he put great effort into it. He had such an interest in my career, a passion for telling my story in documentary form, I got caught up in it. I was absolutely thrilled.”

Over the course of a career spanning nearly half a century, Brennaman received the Ohio Sportscaster of the Year award 16 times. He’s also a member of the National Sports Media Association Hall of Fame and the Radio Hall of Fame, a recipient of the 2000 Ford C. Frick Award, presented by the National Baseball Hall of Fame, and a 2020 inductee to the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame.

“To have the career that Marty has had, of course he was going to need a movie made about him,” said Lukemire.

For 31 years, Marty called games alongside legendary Reds pitcher Joe Nuxhall. Together, they tied for the longest tenure of a broadcasting duo.

“Marty and Joe are legends here," Lukemire said. "I only wish I could have made this when Joe was still with us. Can you imagine getting to interview him for the film? Wow!”

Lukemire said viewers of the film can expect plenty of fond recollections – and some revelations, as well.

“There are certainly stories the fans know about ... but you’re (also) going to learn some things you never knew,” said Lukemire. “There are surprises that even blew me away.”

Watch the trailer for "How We Lookin'? The Immortal Words of Marty Brennaman" now in the player above.