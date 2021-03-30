Reds Opening Day 2021: A guide to celebrating the start of baseball in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — There won't be a Findlay Market Opening Day Parade this Thursday, but there still will be other ways to celebrate the start of the Cincinnati's Reds' season.

Reds Opening Day: 11 a.m. April 1. Mac’s Pizza Pub Mainstrasse, 604 Main St., Covington. Free. Mac’s Pizza Pub is celebrating Opening Day with $7.99 lunch specials from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. along with $3 Fireball shots, $4 LITs and craft pints, and $9 liquor buckets. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Cincinnati Reds Opening Day 2021: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 1. Putters Sports Grill, 6040 S. State Route 48, Maineville, Ohio. Free. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Reds Opening Day with Tyler Moore Band: Noon-4 .m. April 1. Tin Roof, 160 E. Freedom Way, The Banks. Free. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Taft's Opening Day: 11:30 a.m. April 1. Taft's Ale House, 1429 Race St. Over-the-Rhine. Free. Taft’s Ale House will kick off Reds Opening Day with the release of its new wheat ale, Walk Off Wheat. The brewery also will sell a limited number of Opening Day 2021 t-shirts and offer half-price appetizers. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Reds Opening Day on the Levee: 3 p.m. April 1. Box Park on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport. Free. Buy your peanuts and cracker jacks and get ready to root for the home team at Newport on the Levee this Opening Day. Cheer on the Reds with fellow fans and baseball-themed sips and snacks along the Ohio River for the first game of the season broadcast on the big screen. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

Celebrate Opening Day with 3CDC: Noon-8 p.m. April 1. Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine and Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., Downtown. Free. Enjoy free entertainment, watch the game and more at either Washington Park or Fountain Square. For more information visit washingtonpark.org or myfountainsquare.com.

Arnold's (Socially Distanced) Opening Day Extravaganza: Just like the parade, Arnold’s has become an Opening Day tradition for many Cincinnatians. There may be no parade but Arnold's willhave one of the best beer lists assembled, live music, hundreds of autographed prizes, Avrel Bleh Hot Dogs and of course, Jim Tarbell. For more information visit the event Facebook page.

