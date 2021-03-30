Reds 2021 position previews: Names to know ahead of Opening Day

CINCINNATI — Ahead of Opening Day, WCPO is taking an in-depth look at the Cincinnati Reds players at each position.

Starting pitchers

Compared to last season's 60-game sprint, the 2021 MLB season will be a marathon for hopeful starting pitchers Luis Castillo, Wade Miley, Michael Lorenzen and Jeff Hoffman. Keenan Singleton reports.

Position Preview: Starting Reds pitchers

Relief pitchers

After Raisel Iglesias was traded to the Los Angeles Angels, four Reds pitchers are eyeing the closing pitcher spot: Amir Garrett, Lucas Sims, Sean Doolittle and Tejay Antone. Keenan Singleton reports.

Position Previews: Closers in the bullpen

Shortstop

Eugenio Suarez is getting in shape to be effective at shortstop, and the 2018 All-Star has a lofty goal to hit 50 home runs this season. Caleb Noe reports.

Position Preview: Reds shortstop

Third Base

At the hot corner, Mike Moustakas is hoping to stay healthy for the Reds after a 2020 season muddled by injury and a false negative COVID test. Keenan Singleton reports.

Position Preview: Reds third base

Reds Manager

David Bell is entering his third season as Reds manager. Coming off a season cut short by the pandemic, 2021 is also a contract year for the Cincinnati native. Caleb Noe reports.

Position Preview: Reds manager David Bell

Watch WCPO at 11 for more position previews ahead of Opening Day on April 1.