Reds 2021 position previews: Names to know ahead of Opening Day

CINCINNATI — Ahead of Opening Day, WCPO is taking an in-depth look at the Cincinnati Reds players at each position.
Starting pitchers
Compared to last season's 60-game sprint, the 2021 MLB season will be a marathon for hopeful starting pitchers Luis Castillo, Wade Miley, Michael Lorenzen and Jeff Hoffman. Keenan Singleton reports.
Relief pitchers
After Raisel Iglesias was traded to the Los Angeles Angels, four Reds pitchers are eyeing the closing pitcher spot: Amir Garrett, Lucas Sims, Sean Doolittle and Tejay Antone. Keenan Singleton reports.
Shortstop
Eugenio Suarez is getting in shape to be effective at shortstop, and the 2018 All-Star has a lofty goal to hit 50 home runs this season. Caleb Noe reports.
Third Base
At the hot corner, Mike Moustakas is hoping to stay healthy for the Reds after a 2020 season muddled by injury and a false negative COVID test. Keenan Singleton reports.
Reds Manager
David Bell is entering his third season as Reds manager. Coming off a season cut short by the pandemic, 2021 is also a contract year for the Cincinnati native. Caleb Noe reports.
