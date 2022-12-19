Former Reds pitcher Tom Browning dies at 62

UNION, Ky. — Former Cincinnati Reds pitcher Tom Browning, a World Series champion known for pitching a perfect game, has died. He was 62.

The Boone County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to Browning's Union home Monday afternoon for a report of a man who was found not breathing on a couch. First responders attempted to resuscitate the man, later identified as Browning, but all efforts were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead just after 1 p.m.

No foul play is suspected in Browning's death. The sheriff's office said the coroner will release Browning's remains to a funeral home of his family's choosing.

Browning was drafted by the Reds in 1982 and made his major league debut against the Dodgers during the 1984 season. He went 20-9 as a rookie, with 11 consecutive wins. In September 1988, Browning pitched the 12th perfect game in baseball at Riverfront Stadium.

He pitched in the 1990 World Series when the Reds defeated the Oakland A's. He left Game 2 without telling anyone in the dugout to take his wife to the hospital when she went into labor. The Reds had to issue a statement calling for Browning to return to the ballpark when they thought they were going to run out of pitchers. He spent every season but his last with the Reds.

"The entire Reds family is stunned and deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Tom Browning," the Reds said in part in a statement. "Tom was a true Red who after his playing days made the Cincinnati area his home and remained heavily involved with the organization."

Browning's career ERA sits at 3.94 with 123 wins and 90 losses. He was inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame in 2006.

