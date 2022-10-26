Bronson Arroyo elected into Reds Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI — Former pitcher Bronson Arroyo will be inducted into the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame next year.

Arroyo was the top vote-getter among fans, Reds alumni and select media members to join the 2023 Hall of Fame class. Traded to Cincinnati in 2006, Arroyo spent eight seasons with the Reds before returning to play one last season in 2017.

The 2006 All-Star pitched more than 1,760 innings for the Reds and struck out 1,571 batters, according to the MLB. Arroyo had a career-high 17 wins in 2010, winning a Gold Glove Award and finishing 12th in Cy Young Award voting.

"We congratulate Bronson on his election and look forward to celebrating his exceptional Reds career next summer during Induction festivities," said Rick Walls, executive director of the Reds Hall of Fame and Museum. "Bronson’s accomplishments, aptitude, and influence on the game and teammates will live forever in the Hall of Fame."

In addition to his pitching career, Arroyo is also known for his music. He released his first album in 2005 after the Boston Red Sox, the organization he was with at the time, won the World Series. The Bronson Arroyo Band is scheduled to play at Innings Festival, a music festival in Arizona headlined by Green Day and Eddie Vedder, in February 2023.

The Hall's Veterans Committee — which includes Hall of Famers, Reds executives and Hall of Fame board members — will review other candidates and announce additional members of the Class of 2023 at a later date.