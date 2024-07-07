Watch Now
Elly De La Cruz to represent Cincinnati Reds in MLB All-Star Game

Cubs Reds Baseball
Joshua A. Bickel/AP
Cincinnati Reds' Elly De La Cruz, right, jokes around with teammate Will Benson, left, before the start of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Saturday, June 8, 2024, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Joshua A. Bickel)
Posted at 6:24 PM, Jul 07, 2024

CINCINNATI — Elly De La Cruz? How about Elly De La All-Star?

The Cincinnati Reds' star infielder is headed to the 2024 MLB All-Star Game, the team announced Sunday.

De La Cruz is Cincinnati's lone player headed to the July game.

The 22-year-old earned the All-Star title during his first season starting on an Opening Day MLB roster. He's also the youngest Reds All-Star since Johnny Bench in 1969.

De La Cruz currently leads the MLB in stolen bases (43) and is tied for the National League in triples (six).

In terms of the Reds, De La Cruz is the team leader in runs, hits, triples, home runs, slugging percentage and OPS. He also has the third most triples out of any short stop in baseball, and the fourth most homers.

The All-Star nomination also comes after De La Cruz declined his second invite to the All-Star Home Run Derby. He was invited less than a month into his MLB career last year, and was recently invited for the 2024 games, but he said it's "not my time yet."

The All-Star Game is set to take place Tuesday, July 16 at the home of the Texas Rangers in Arlington.

Cincinnati Red Elly De La Cruz is face of Topps' Chrome baseball cards for 2024
Elly De La Cruz bobbleheads sold for up to $500 on eBay following record sell-out game with the giveaway
Elly De La Cruz's power and speed are generating more excitement in Cincinnati

