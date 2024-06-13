Elly De La Cruz bobbleheads sold for up to $450 on eBay following record sell-out game with the giveaway

CINCINNATI — Fans packed Great American Ball Park Wednesday night for Elly De La Cruz bobblehead night as the Cincinnati Reds took on the Cleveland Guardians in the opening game of the Ohio Cup.

The game was sold out with 42,427 people in attendance and the Reds beat the Guardians 4-2, which is the single biggest weekday crowd in GABP history.

It's Elly De La Cruz bobblehead night in Cincinnati and Reds fans are READY 🤯(Via @D_Money1214) | #ATOBTTR pic.twitter.com/ajhLheeXBY — FanDuel (@FanDuel) June 12, 2024

At the game, bobbleheads of De La Cruz were being given out to fans. The souvenir is a miniature version of De La Cruz in a running stance wearing his black and red baseball jersey and helmet.

The team said the bobbleheads were given out while supplies lasted.

Thursday morning, we saw several people selling the De La Cruz bobbleheads on eBay — but it's pricey.

The bobbleheads are being sold for as low as about $50 to as high as approximately $450 or the best bidding price.