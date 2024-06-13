Watch Now
Elly De La Cruz bobbleheads sold for up to $450 on eBay following record sell-out game with the giveaway

The Reds shortstop made history with a home run from each side of the plate (including an inside-the-park home run), scored four runs and stole a base, the first time a player has done all that in a single MLB game.
Elly De La Cruz
Posted at 2:28 PM, Jun 13, 2024

CINCINNATI — Fans packed Great American Ball Park Wednesday night for Elly De La Cruz bobblehead night as the Cincinnati Reds took on the Cleveland Guardians in the opening game of the Ohio Cup.

The game was sold out with 42,427 people in attendance and the Reds beat the Guardians 4-2, which is the single biggest weekday crowd in GABP history.

At the game, bobbleheads of De La Cruz were being given out to fans. The souvenir is a miniature version of De La Cruz in a running stance wearing his black and red baseball jersey and helmet.

The team said the bobbleheads were given out while supplies lasted.

Thursday morning, we saw several people selling the De La Cruz bobbleheads on eBay — but it's pricey.

The bobbleheads are being sold for as low as about $50 to as high as approximately $450 or the best bidding price.

