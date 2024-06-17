Watch Now
Cincinnati Red Elly De La Cruz is face of Topps' Chrome baseball cards for 2024

The Reds introduced Elly De La Cruz for the first time after being called up to the team. He's widely considered the best prospect in baseball.
Posted at 2:25 PM, Jun 17, 2024

CINCINNATI — Baseball fans in Cincinnati will recognize a familiar face when purchasing baseball cards this season: Elly De La Cruz will grace the cover of 2024 Topps Chrome baseball card boxes sold this year.

The trading card and collectibles company announced the news on social media on Monday, showcasing a photo of a grinning De La Cruz holding up one of the packages bearing his likeness.

The 22-year-old Dominican star has been the talk of the town since he was called up in the summer of 2023. Right from the start he was a standout, making highlight reels by stealing second, third and home in the span of two pitches at Milwaukee last July.

That auspicious beginning has become a trend for De La Cruz, who upped the ante by stealing four bases against the Dodgers in May. In that same game, he also matched his career high for hits.

De La Cruz has been a fan favorite in the last two seasons, bringing Cincinnatians in droves to Great American Ball Park several times since he was called up to join the team.

Just June 12, the Reds played before a sold-out audience at Great American Ball Park as over 40,000 fans turned out in the hopes of snagging a bobblehead depicting the player. The souvenir is a miniature version of De La Cruz in a running stance wearing his black and red baseball jersey and helmet.

