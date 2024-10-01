Coroner reveals cause of death for Reds legend Pete Rose

LAS VEGAS — Reds legend Pete Rose died naturally as a result of heart disease, a spokesperson for the Clark County, Nevada, medical examiner said.

The medical examiner's office confirmed on Monday that a family member found Rose dead at his home. The coroner was called to the scene out of an abundance of caution, but officials said there were no signs of foul play.

Coroner Melanie Rouse said in a statement Rose's death was determined as hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease. Diabetes was cited as a contributing factor in the coroner's findings. His death was natural, she said.

Rose was 83 at the time of his death.

Just one day before his death, Rose was seen at a card show alongside former teammates Dave Concepción, George Foster, Tony Perez, and Ken Griffey Sr. Rose was in a wheelchair during that appearance.

This photo was taken yesterday at a card show. Pete Rose was at a card show with his former teammates, Dave Concepción, George Foster, Tony Perez, and Ken Griffey Sr.



— Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) October 1, 2024

A key part of the Big Red Machine and "The Great Eight," Rose was National League MVP and World Series MVP while helping lead Cincinnati to two World Series titles. He got another World Series title with the Philadelphia Phillies.

During his playing career, Rose was also a 17-time All-Star and received two Gold Glove Awards. His No. 14 is retired in Cincinnati and he is in the Reds Hall of Fame.

There has been no word on funeral arrangements or celebrations of life in Cincinnati, where Rose was born and spent most of his career. WCPO will publish something on those plans once they are announced.

