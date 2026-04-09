Cincinnati Reds unveil new all-red City Connect uniforms

CINCINNATI — The Reds are going full ... well, red, for their newest City Connect uniforms.

After going all black in years past, Cincinnati will debut red jerseys and pants with dark red sleeves, black numbers and white lettering during Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Angels.

"Red is at the center of this next chapter in our City Connect story," Karen Forgus Bowman, the team's chief communications officer, said in a release. "Bringing it forward in this fresh new way speaks to the energy of today’s players and fans being rooted in the eras of Reds baseball that continue through them."

The new uniforms include classic pinstripes in "a modern tone-on-tone style" with a sleeve graphic featuring the Tyler Davidson Fountain, which begins flowing every year in time for the Reds season opener.

While fans online were wondering if Cincinnati's jerseys would be a sleeveless version like in decades past, the Reds said they made this jersey's sleeve a darker shade with pinstripes intentionally cut off at the shoulder to nod to the popular vest styles.

Fans who love the "City Connect 1.0" uniforms fear not: The Reds will still wear those black jerseys and pants at Friday home games. Cincinnati will have "City Connect Weekends," with players wearing black on Friday and red on Saturday beginning this weekend.

Both City Connect uniforms will be available for purchase at the Reds Team Shop at Great American Ball Park or at select retail locations.

Learn more about Reds City Connect here.