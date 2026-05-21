Commissioners approve plans for projects at Paycor Stadium, including new escalators to highest level

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County commissioners on Thursday approved resolutions for projects at both stadiums overlooking the Ohio River.

As upgrades to Paycor Stadium continue, commissioners approved a resolution to hire KONE to build and install new escalators in the southeast and southwest towers — an agreement that will run through the end of 2027 and cost around $7.5 million.

While the Bengals already announced added escalators and staircases to and from the club lounges will be available for the 2026 season, these escalators will bring fans up to the highest canopy level, giving people more options outside of taking ramps all the way up the stadium.

Another resolution approves Daktronics as the company to update and expand Paycor's scoreboard, which includes newer tech and the maximum pixel count, making video crisper and clearer.

Commissioner Alicia Reece pushed for Hamilton County signage to be displayed somewhere on the scoreboard.

"We can't just be the payers and not have our names on it," Reece said, mentioning that Great American Ball Park has similar signage.

For work on the scoreboard, commissioners approved an agreement with Maxim Crane Works and Prus Construction Co. for the crane foundations. The agreement, which totals $1.8 million, will also allow the crane foundations to be used for seat construction and any other work connected to the scoreboard expansion.

These projects are in addition to the already-approved restroom updates, which the Bengals said are expected to be finished before the end of the season. All of Paycor Stadium's 68 restrooms will have updated lighting, flooring, ceilings and walls.

No construction will be done during the season, with work approved for both before and after.

Down the road from Paycor, commissioners adopted a resolution approving MSA Design, a local architecture and planning company, to conduct a Facilities Condition Assessment at Great American Ball Park. The agreement says MSA Design will get up to $974,150 for its assessment, which includes facility inventory, capital expenses and recommendations.

Commissioner Denise Driehaus said the work will be "the baseline that we will work from" to ensure things are up-to-date as the Reds stadium continues to age.