Cincinnati Reds claim veteran infielder Amed Rosario from Los Angeles Dodgers

CINCINNATI — The Reds have added a new player to the bench.

Cincinnati announced Sunday that the team claimed eight-year veteran infielder Amed Rosario off the waivers from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The #Reds today claimed IF Amed Rosario off waivers from the Dodgers. pic.twitter.com/AOAkMXt3cl — Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) August 18, 2024

Earlier this week, Rosario, who has a .305 batting average this season, was designated for assignment by the Dodger's front office — just weeks after the team acquired him at the trade deadline.

The 28-year-old, who is a free agent next season, came to Los Angeles from the Tampa Bay Rays. In his five games with the Dodgers, he hit a .273 batting average with a .333 on-base percentage and .697 slugging percentage, with two RBIs in 12 plate appearances. Throughout the entire 2024 season, he's batted .307 with two home runs and 28 RBIs. Throughout the season, he's played right field, second base, third base and shortstop.

The addition of Rosario comes as the Reds make a push for the playoffs.

