Reds pitcher Hunter Greene placed on 15-day IL due to 'right elbow soreness'

Hunter Greene
CINCINNATI — The Reds will be without their star pitcher Hunter Green for awhile.

Cincinnati announced Saturday Green was placed on the 15-day injured list, beginning Aug. 14, due to "right elbow soreness."

The Reds said there will be no roster move made Saturday night against the Kansas City Royals as a result of the IL placement. Greene was slated to next start Sunday against the Royals.

The injury comes as Greene was on a hot-streak since the All-Star break in July.

Over his last 7 games, Greene has pitched 46 innings and had a 0.98 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 53 strikeouts.

Greene's injury also comes as the Reds are in the running for the National League wild card spot.

The Reds play game two of a three-game series with the Royals tonight at 6:40 p.m. at Great American Ball Park. Nick Lodolo is the starting pitcher for Cincinnati.

