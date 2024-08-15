Watch Now
Go-Ahead Entry: Reds fans can now scan their face instead of their tickets. Here's how it works

CINCINNATI — If you've been to a Reds game this week you may have noticed a new ticketing line with face authentication.

It’s called Go-Ahead Entry, a new facial recognition software that takes fans minutes to sign up, and even less time to get through the gate.

“So the main reason is because it’s fast. We learned from the test in Philadelphia last year that fans are getting through 68% faster if they use Go Ahead Entry,” said Jacob Widerschein, vice president of ticket operations for the Cincinnati Reds. “So if you think of a busy, like fireworks Friday night, or a bobblehead giveaway, or anything like that there’s a real benefit to the fans who use Go-Ahead Entry because they’ll get in much quicker.”

To use the new system, all fans have to do is: Download the MLB Ballpark App, make an account, choose their team, verify they’re at least 18 and take a photo. All that is left to do is walk through the gate.

Some Reds fans we spoke with before the game on Wednesday said they are excited for the new technology.

“I think it’s pretty awesome — I leave my phone in my pocket and just walk right on in,” Jason Molnar said.

Others were a bit more skeptical.

“I’m not very fond of it," Mike Leonard said. “I just think it’s another form of identification theft so I think I'll stick with printed tickets or mobile tickets.”

Go-Ahead Entry is optional to use for fans and is currently only available at gates A and J. And Reds officials say the technology is secure.

“The picture once you take it is actually converted to a series of numbers, so the pictures are not stored and then once the picture is taken on the camera it’s immediately deleted,” Widerschein said.

The Reds have no plans to expand go-ahead entry to other gates this season. Expansion for next season will be discussed at the end of this year, after seeing total numbers and getting feedback from fans.

Reds employees will be available at games for the rest of the season to help fans sign up for Go-Ahead Entry or answer any questions they may have.

