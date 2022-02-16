Watch
Lawrenceburg native Nick Goepper wins silver in freeski slopestyle

Goepper picks up third Olympic medal
Gregory Bull/AP
Silver medal winner United State's Nick Goepper celebrates during the venue award ceremony for the men's slopestyle finals at the 2022 Winter Olympics, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Zhangjiakou, China.
Posted at 11:12 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 23:12:40-05

BEIJING — Lawrenceburg native Nick Goepper picked up his third Olympic medal Tuesday.

After a rough first run in the freeski slopestyle finals, the 27-year-old scored an 86.48 to move into second place behind U.S. teammate Alexander Hall, who had a score of 90.01 on his first run. Hall won the gold medal.

According to his Olympics profile, Goepper grew up skiing at Perfect North Slopes at the age of 5, landing his first double backflip by 13.

The silver is Goepper's first medal in Beijing. He won bronze and silver in the same competition in Pyeongchang and Sochi. Goepper is also a four-time X Games gold medalist, most recently winning in 2021.

Justin Schoenefeld, another Lawrenceburg native, is also on Team USA. The first-time Olympian took home the gold in the mixed team aerials event. He is scheduled to compete in the men's aerials finals Wednesday morning.

