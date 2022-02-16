Lawrenceburg native Nick Goepper wins silver in freeski slopestyle

BEIJING — Lawrenceburg native Nick Goepper picked up his third Olympic medal Tuesday.

After a rough first run in the freeski slopestyle finals, the 27-year-old scored an 86.48 to move into second place behind U.S. teammate Alexander Hall, who had a score of 90.01 on his first run. Hall won the gold medal.

According to his Olympics profile, Goepper grew up skiing at Perfect North Slopes at the age of 5, landing his first double backflip by 13.

The silver is Goepper's first medal in Beijing. He won bronze and silver in the same competition in Pyeongchang and Sochi. Goepper is also a four-time X Games gold medalist, most recently winning in 2021.

Justin Schoenefeld, another Lawrenceburg native, is also on Team USA. The first-time Olympian took home the gold in the mixed team aerials event. He is scheduled to compete in the men's aerials finals Wednesday morning.

MORE OLYMPICS

US pair wins gold in mixed snowboardcross

Shaun White ends Olympic career with 4th place finish

U.S. Ski & Snowboard reportedly investigating allegations of inappropriate behavior

