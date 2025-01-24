La Salle grad Devin Taylor earns All-American preseason honors at Indiana

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University junior outfielder Devin Taylor, a 2022 La Salle High School graduate, was named a D1 Baseball Second Team Preseason All-American Jan. 21.

Taylor, ranked among the top 11 college baseball prospects for this summer’s Major League Baseball Draft, has projected All-American honors from Perfect Game, too.

He has hit 36 home runs, 149 hits, 24 doubles and 113 runs batted in two seasons with the Hoosiers. In 2024, Taylor became the fifth player in program history — and the first since 2010 — to hit more than 20 home runs, according to Indiana University.

After being named the 2023 Big Ten Freshman of the Year, Taylor hit .357 during his sophomore season and is a career .338 hitter.

Taylor is likely a top-15 pick in the MLB Draft, according to IU. He has several other preseason honors including being a Perfect Game Second Team All-American, Perfect Game Big Ten Player of the Year, Perfect Game Big Ten All-Conference Team and Baseball America Big Ten Player of the Year.

Indiana opens the season Feb. 14 against UNLV in Surprise, Ariz.

