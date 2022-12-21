Banana Ball: Florence Y'alls add Savannah Bananas showcase game to 2023 schedule

FLORENCE, Ky. — The Florence Y'alls' 2023 schedule just got a little brighter!

The team will travel to Savannah, Georgia to take on the popular Savannah Bananas in a showcase game Monday, May 15.

"We are very excited about this opportunity to play the Savannah Bananas,” Y’alls president David DelBello and general manager Max Johnson said in a release. "The Bananas are a model organization in regards to fan interaction, promotions, marketing and bringing more life to the game of baseball. ... We cannot wait for this opportunity to showcase both of our organizations on a national level and to witness Banana Ball in-person."

Banana Ball, highlighted in an ESPN+ miniseries about the team called "Bananaland," is Savannah's take on traditional baseball. Games have a two-hour time limit and specific rules including no bunting, no stepping out of the batters box and all foul balls caught by fans are counted as outs.

The Bananas perform choreographed dances every game and have played in kilts various times. The team was previously part of the Coastal Plain League, a collegiate amateur summer baseball league. Now, though, they exclusively play Banana Ball.

Florence opens its season Thursday, May 11 against the Gateway Grizzlies at Thomas More Stadium. They'll return to Frontier League play immediately following their showdown with the Bananas.

For more information on tickets to Florence Y'alls home games, click here. For more on the Savannah Bananas, click here.

