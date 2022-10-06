Florence Y'alls to host 'Deck The Y'alls' holiday lightfest this winter

FLORENCE, Ky. — The baseball season is over, but that doesn't mean Northern Kentucky residents can't still have fun at the home of the Florence Y'alls.

Thomas More Stadium will turn into a winter wonderland starting in November as the Y'alls host a "Deck the Y'alls" holiday lightfest. More than 2 million lights will twinkle as holiday music fills the ballpark this winter.

In addition to a light show, "Deck the Y'alls" will include an outdoor ice skating rink; a holiday carnival with rides and games; food and drinks; and vendors for all holiday shopping needs. Friday night fireworks will continue through the event as well.

"The Y’alls are ecstatic to bring a unique winter attraction to the Northern Kentucky community," Y'alls President David DelBello said. "The immersive, interactive Lightfest, along with the other attractions including our outdoor ice rink, will create innumerous holiday memories for families and individuals of all ages."

No holiday event would be complete without Santa Claus, so children will also have the opportunity to talk with Jolly Old St. Nicholas every night leading up to Christmas. A New Year's Eve fireworks show is also in the works.

"Deck the Y'alls" will run from Nov. 25 to Jan. 1. Tickets range from $10-$22. For more information on the event, visit decktheyalls.com.

