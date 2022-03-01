Thomas More University announces partnership with Florence Y’alls

Thomas More University is partnering with the Florence Y’alls Baseball Club to rename the home of the Y’alls to Thomas More Stadium.

“We are pleased to welcome Thomas More into our sports family,” Y’alls President David DelBello said. “Securing the naming rights for the stadium was a big priority for our organization this offseason. The agreement partners the Y’alls with a first-class institution and represents a great opportunity for the Saints’ student-athletes to play at our top-notch facility.”

The Thomas More Saints’ baseball team will also play at the stadium starting in spring 2023.

Thomas More president Joseph L. Chillo said the student athlete experience is a big part of being at the university, which is why a fundraising plan began in fall 2021 was started to support a strategic plan to enhance athletic facilities.

“The experience that we create for our student-athletes is intentional and designed for success in the classroom and on the field of competition,” Chillo said. “As we invest in new academic and athletics spaces, we are designing them to ensure the success of every student.”

The Saints baseball team will play on the Crestview Hills campus until they move to the new stadium next year. For the Y’alls, the agreement is part of a larger stadium upgrade, which includes a new scoreboard and video board.

Link NKY is a media partner of WCPO.com.