Florence Y'alls create 'Where Y'alls Gonna Go?' shirts after Reds president's comments

FLORENCE, Ky. — Where are Reds fans going to go? The Florence Y'alls are hoping the answer is right down I-71.

The Y'alls threw shade at Phil Castellini Friday, releasing shirts that mock the Reds team president's now infamous question to frustrated fans.

While on 700WLW Tuesday, Castellini asked fans calling for ownership to sell the team, "Where are you going to go?"

"Well, where are you gonna go? Let's start there. Sell the team to who?" Castellini said. "If you want to have this debate — if you want to look at what would you do with this team to have it be more profitable, make more money, compete more in the current economic system that this game exists, it would be to pick it up and move it somewhere else."

Though he later apologized, fans have not been quick to forgive the son of owner Bob Castellini.

The Y'alls jumped on the opportunity, posting an image of a shirt saying "Where Ya gonna go?" on their Twitter Thursday. The baseball team later announced the shirts would be available for pre-order, adjusting the question to ask "Where Y'alls gonna go?"

"Y'all asked, Y'all shall receive. Our Pre-Order Only "Where Y'alls Gonna Go?" Shirts are now LIVE," the team posted Friday.

While a professional team, the Y'alls are not affiliated with the MLB. Instead, they are a member of the Frontier League, an independent baseball league.

