Sam Hunt, ERNEST to join Jason Aldean, Keith Urban at 2024 Voices of America Country Music Festival

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — More acts have been added to the second year of West Chester's Voices of America Country Music Festival.

Sam Hunt will be taking the stage at the Voice of America MetroPark in 2024, as well as fast-rising singer ERNEST.

The two are joining the likes of country music legend Keith Urban and Jason Aldean for the 2024 festival. In September, Urban was the first artists announced for the lineup, with Alden being announced in October.

The festival will be three days, spanning from Aug. 9 through Aug. 11, 2024. Tickets are already on sale for the festival.

Additional headliners and more than 30 other acts are expected to be announced by the festival as it gets closer, according to the festival's website. Organizers previously said they anticipate the 2024 festival will have four headliners.

The West Chester festival made its debut in 2023. Around 80,000 country music fans packed the Voice of American MetroPark. The 2023 festival featured more than 30 musical artists, including headliners Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Alabama and Chris Young. Iconic country singer Joe Dee Messina also performed, as well as Lainey Wilson, one of the most popular female country artists right now.