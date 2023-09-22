Keith Urban to headline Voices of America Country Music Fest 2024 in West Chester

WEST CHESTER, Ohio — Country music legend Keith Urban will be one of the headliners at next summer's 2024 Voices of America Country Music Fest.

Festival organizers made the announcement early Friday.

Tickets to next year's festival are already on sale. It will be three days from August 9 through August 11, 2024.

Urban was announced as one of four headlining artists. More headliners and 30 more country artists will be announced, according to the festival's website.

The festival made its debut in 2023. Around 80,000 country music fans packed the Voice of America MetroPark. It featured more than 30 musical artists — including headliners Dan + Shay, Old Dominion, Chris Young and Alabama. Jo Dee Messina was another iconic name on the lineup. Lainey Wilson, one of the most popular female country artists right now, also took the stage in West Chester.